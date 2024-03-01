SHAH ALAM, March 1 — A total of 2,460,189 job seekers were registered with the MYFutureJobs portal as of December last year, said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

He said of these, 46,000 of them are persons with disabilities, 106,000 were technical and vocational education and training (TVET) graduates and the rest were from other groups.

In this regard, Sim said the MYFutureJobs portal operated by the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) is not just a job data centre, but an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven system that is also used to match jobs between employers and employees.

“In addition, this portal will also become an information hub that has the potential to inform policymakers, stakeholders such as employers, employees, researchers and the public about the labour market in our country,” he said.

Advertisement

Sim said this in his speech at the launch of the Ministry of Human Resources (MOHR) MyFutureJobs Career Carnival and 2024 Employment Support Scheme Initiative here today.

The event was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Commenting on the three-day career carnival, Sim said that a total of 20,000 job opportunities were offered through the participation of more than 100 employers from various sectors.

Advertisement

He said the career carnival was open to all walks of life, with a focus on the disabled and vocational graduates.

This demonstrates the government's commitment to creating a more inclusive labour market in line with the Madani concept, Sim added.

Employers participating in the carnival, which was held simultaneously in 11 states across the country, included the Ministry of Defence (Royal Malaysian Air Force), Prasarana, Petron, 99 Speedmart, Exchange 106, and MSM Malaysia Holding.

In another development, Sim said the strengthening of the education and TVET sector could elevate Malaysia to Ivy League status, supported by the presence of world-class companies in the country such as Intel, AMD, Hitachi and Clarion.

"We are now home to world-class technology companies such as AWS, Nvidia, Ali Baba, Geely, Ericson and Infineon. So, there is no reason why our education sector cannot be developed to Ivy League level," he said. — Bernama