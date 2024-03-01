KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — The appointment of Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) is yet another success and recognition of women journalists in the country, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said Nur-ul Afida’s appointment to the top post in the agency also proves that female journalists have the potential and capability in leadership equal to that of men.

“Congratulations to Nur-ul on the appointment ... I hope this serves as evidence that the potential and talent of women are as great as men’s.

“This is also a clear sign that women need to be given opportunities to be among decision-makers, apart from motivating more women to be bold in striving to be in decision-making groups,” she told Bernama today.

Earlier, Teo was at Bernama Radio to record a programme in conjunction with the International Women’s Day celebration.

On Monday, Bernama announced the appointment of Nur-ul Afida as its new CEO effective Tuesday, making her only the second woman to hold that post.

In October 2023, Nur-ul Afida, 57, created history by becoming the first woman Editor-in-Chief of Bernama.

Nur-ul Afida, who earlier also assumed the duty and responsibility of CEO, took over the top post from Jamaluddin Muhammad, who went on mandatory retirement in December last year.

Nur-ul Afida has vast experience in journalism and had held other key posts in Bernama, including Deputy Editor-in-Chief of News Service. — Bernama