SHAH ALAM, Feb 29 — Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s defence team will submit a representation to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to dismiss two sedition charges against him relating to his remarks about the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar and the setting up of the Unity Government at a political talk.

His counsel, Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud told the court that he received instructions from his client Muhammad Sanusi, 50, to send the representation within four months.

“I feel this is vital as there are several matters not contained within the documents we would like to raise with the AGC. Therefore I request that the trial date not be set till the representation is decided,” he said during the first case mention in front of High Court Judge Datuk Aslam Zainuddin today.

Deputy public prosecutor Abdul Malik Ayob meanwhile urged the court to set the trial date and had no issue with the defence submitting the representation and also informed the defence counsel that the prosecution witnesses’ list would be handed to the defence team, adding that about 10 witnesses would be called to give their testimony.

Judge Aslam then set May 3 for the decision of the representation and the trial to run on July 22, 23, 26, 29, 30 as well as Aug 5, 6, 9, 12 and 13.

The accused had earlier kept his not guilty plea when the two sedition charges were read to him following the transfer of the case from the Selayang Sessions Court to the High Court here on Feb 1.

Muhammad Sanusi is facing two counts of uttering seditious words at Simpang 4, Taman Selayang Mutiara-Kampung Bendahara, Gombak near here at 11 pm, July 11 last year.

The charges under Section 4(1)(b) of the Sedition Act 1948, which is punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act, carries the sentence of a fine of RM5,000 or a maximum jail sentence of three years or both, if convicted. — Bernama