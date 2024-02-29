KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — The Pokok Sena area in Kedah recorded a level two heatwave at 4:50pm, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said today.

A level two heatwave refers to daily maximum temperatures of 37 to 40 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

The precautionary heatwave level was also recorded in 21 areas across the Peninsula, including Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Sabah and Sarawak.

Level one heatwave, or the cautionary level, refers to daily maximum temperatures of 35 to 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

MetMalaysia previously announced that the country is in the final phase of the Northeast Monsoon, resulting in less rainfall and drier conditions, leading to hotter temperatures than usual. — Bernama

