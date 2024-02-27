DUNGUN, Feb 27 — Five men were charged in the Magistrates Court here today for managing and participating in an illegal organisation (Pertubuhan Kebajikan Selendang Merah Malaysia) or also known as Ayahanda Harimau Kumbang (AHK).

The manager of the organisation, Husin Hassan, 40, and his son Muhammad Aieril Amirul, 21, together with Mohamad Hassan, 39, Hilmy Ibrahim, 50, and Mohd Syamim Abdul Rahim, 39, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges that were read in the presence of magistrate Nur Amira Fatihah Osman.

The accused were charged with carrying out the illegal activities between 1.40 am and 3.15 am in and around the Kuala Terengganu and Dungun districts on Jan 20, 2023.

For managing the illegal organisation, Husin who is also known as ‘Ayahanda Husin Harimau Kumbang’ is charged under Section 42 of the Societies Act 1966 (managing an unregistered organisation).

Advertisement

Four others who are members of the organisation were charged under Section 43 of the same Act.

Meanwhile, Husin and Mohd Syamim also face a second charge for deciding to join the unregistered organisation, which is an offence under the laws of Malaysia.

The duo are accused of carrying out the offence at Kampung Sura Jeti, here at 1.40am on Jan 20, 2023.

Advertisement

The prosecution is led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Amalina Najwa Mohd Ali while lawyer Nohabibah Norulalzahar appeared for Mohd Syamim and Hilmy.

Lawyer Datuk Sukri Mohamed represented Husin, Mohamad and Muhammad Aieril Amirul.

The court allowed bail of RM9,000 and RM7,000 for Husin and Mohd Syamim respectively while three other accused were allowed bail of RM3,000 each with one surety.

The court set March 18 for submission of documents and remention of the case. — Bernama