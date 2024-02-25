ALOR STAR, Feb 25 — A man is believed to have died after being slashed with sharp weapons in an incident at a coffee shop in Taman Damai, Padang Serai near Kulim, today.

Acting Kulim district police chief DSP Safuan Md Noor said, in the incident at about 1.20pm, the victim, a 27-year-old local man, was attacked by two men armed with machetes and sickles.

"The victim who worked as a truck driver was chased by the two suspects from outside the shop. The victim tried to escape by entering a coffee shop but was hacked until he collapsed before dying inside the premises.

"The victim suffered severe injuries to his hands, chest, back and face as a result of the attack using sharp weapons. The victim's body was sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Star for a post-mortem," he said in a statement tonight.

Advertisement

He said the police are conducting investigations and efforts to track down the two suspects are still ongoing.

"The motive of the incident is still under investigation and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Police are urging people with information on the attack to contact ASP Azmirul Abd Aziz on 019-4446521 or the Kulim district police headquarters on 04-4906222," he said. — Bernama

Advertisement