JOHOR BARU, Feb 25 — Tourism Johor will continue to step up efforts to make the state especially the city of Johor Baru as the favourite destination for tourists from Singapore.

Its director, Sharil Nizam Abdul Rahim, said the initiatives to be implemented include organising interesting tour packages, such as activities to explore the state’s history.

He said these efforts are aimed at making Johor a place to stay and not just a stopover for shopping for the visitors from the republic.

“There will indeed be initiatives by Tourism Johor for tourists from Singapore because we know that some might say that they are just making this city a stopover. We will take measures to make them come and stay in Johor.

“For example, there are iconic buildings that if we open them up and organise an interesting tour, we will get them to stay in Johor,” he told reporters after the launching of Johor Bahru Central Business District (CBD) Heritage Walk at Legaran Segget here today.

He made the remarks when asked about Tourism Johor’s efforts to attract tourists from Singapore, while making Johor a primary tourism destination and not just a stopover for shopping.

Sharil Nizam said that the devaluation of the ringgit is also an opportunity for Tourism Johor to further promote tourism in the state. — Bernama

