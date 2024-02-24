KUALA SELANGOR, Feb 24 — The booths representing multiple uniformed bodies at the Central Zone Madani Rakyat programme at the Kuala Selangor Sports Complex captured the attention of a vibrant crowd of visitors seeking a closer look at the agencies’ assets and machinery.

The booths in Zone C feature agencies such as the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and the Civil Defence Force.

Mohd Suhaimi Ahmad, 38, opted to spend the weekend holiday bringing his family to the programme, which entered its second day today, providing his children with a firsthand understanding of the national security agencies.

Advertisement

“My son had the opportunity to try on a firefighter’s uniform and snap some photos with the machinery. My kids really enjoyed themselves. We usually just see these things on TV, but being at an exhibition like this allows us to learn so much more,” he shared.

Selangor JBPM Public Awareness Programme Division head Mohd Azlan Mohd Razali said the response from visitors was overwhelmingly positive, noting that more than 20 firefighters were fully dedicated to entertaining the crowd patronising the booth.

He said that the JBPM booth featured an exhibition displaying firefighting and rescue equipment, along with snakes that were captured during snake-catching operations.

Advertisement

“We also take advantage of this opportunity to provide insight into the role of firefighters and to highlight career opportunities within JPBM,” he said.

Meanwhile, visitors to the ATM booth had the opportunity to handle demonstration weapons like long-range rifles and binoculars, as well as to pose for photos with its personnel and equipment.

The three-day Central Zone Madani Rakyat programme, which runs from 9 am to 10 pm, features various events for visitors.

The programme is a continuation of the Madani Government One Year Programme, which is a forum for the community to obtain information about 163 federal, state and related government services. — Bernama