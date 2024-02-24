IPOH, Feb 24 ― Perak is focusing on the implementation of 359 physical projects with a total allocation of RM1.28 billion under Rolling Plan 4 (RP4) of the state's 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) this year.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said they included major projects such as the supply of equipment, information and communication technology (ICT) equipment, purchase of buildings, new construction, maintenance, and land acquisition.

“Meanwhile, as many as 63 other projects amounting to RM267 million or 17 per cent are non-physical projects that cover fund financing, ICT programmes, research and training programmes,” he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, he chaired the Perak State Development Action Council (MTPNg) meeting together with the heads of state and federal departments which aims to strengthen implementation monitoring of federal development projects in Perak so that they run according to the set timeline.

According to him, among those discussed was the latest development of federal projects under RP4 12MP in Perak this year involving 422 programmes or development projects with a total allocation of RM1.55 billion.

Meanwhile, in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's aspirations to enhance the needs of students through improvement and minor maintenance projects, Saarani said Perak completed the project last year.

“It involved 795 schools under the Ministry of Education with an allocation of RM55.65 million,” he said.

He said the development projects completed in 2023 included the construction of Bagan Datuk Bridge, Lower Perak District to Sejagop Village in Central Perak District and the construction of Bagan Datoh Polytechnic.

In addition, the construction of a dormitory, dining hall, surau, field and other facilities at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bawong, Sungai Siput as well as the upgrading of the Pangkor Gallery and tourism facilities at Pangkor Island Dataran Nelayan have also been completed.

“I was also informed about the implementation of the Social Welfare One Stop Centre (OSC) Programme by the State Development Office (ICU), which combined all aid-giving agencies under one platform, greatly helping to make it easier for the poor to get the help they need,” he said.

He said the success of the programme was proven by the decrease in the number of extreme poor in eKasih data by 58 per cent, from 9,402 household heads on January 31, 2023 to only 3,911 household heads on December 31 2023. ― Bernama