KUALA SELANGOR, Feb 24 ― The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) has prepared counters at the Central Zone Madani Rakyat programme as an approach and initiative to promote the AES concept, comprising Awareness, Education and Services.

Its Selangor state operation director, customer service, Mohd Faisal Ibrahim, said open counters like this are in line with LHDN’s current approach towards increasing tax compliance among taxpayers.

“The counter staff is always prepared to answer questions from taxpayers and ready to assist on any issues related to taxes, including questions on payment procedures, income reporting and tax deductions.

“Taxpayers, especially Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) applicants, can obtain services such as checking the status of their STR application, making a new STR application and updating STR household information,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Faisal said taxpayer response to the counters, especially STR applicants, has been encouraging since the beginning of this year when STR applications were made available all year instead of just once a year.

“The counter initiative has also helped to increase awareness of the importance of tax compliance.

“By ensuring easy access to information and services, as well as focusing on education and awareness, LHDN has seen an increase in tax compliance from taxpayers,” he said.

The three-day Central Zone Madani Rakyat programme from Friday, February 23 ― Sunday, February 25, is organised by the Prime Minister’s Office through the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (PACU).

The programme's closing ceremony on Sunday will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and attended by federal and state government officials. ― Bernama