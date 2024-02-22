KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has not detected any transactions involving the transfer of funds from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) to any officers in the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM).

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said this was the finding of preliminary investigations against pro-Perikatan Nasional activist Syarul Ema Rena Abu Samah, better known as Ratu Naga, for allegedly receiving rewards to help the NGO obtain government grants.

He said there were allegations that the funds were channelled back to some JPM officers after the money was given to the NGO.

“Investigations show that the government gave the money because the NGO concerned applied for it but so far there have been no indications that the funds were channelled to certain officers in the JPM,” he told a press conference after attending the 10th convocation ceremony of Certified Integrity Officers at the World Trade Centre here today. Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali officiated at the ceremony.

Azam reiterated that MACC did not arrest Ratu Naga but merely recorded statements from her and other parties regarding the allegations.

“I want to clarify the statements of several parties as she was not arrested. We called up all including other witnesses involved with that NGO,” he added.

The political activist is being investigated in connection with allegations that she received a certain percentage of the funds given to that NGO.

On another matter, Azam said MACC had given an extension of time for two sons of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to declare their assets.

He said the two, Tan Sri Mokhzani and Tan Sri Mirzan, had applied for the extension.

Azam said that following their applications, MACC had given an extension of another 30 days to the first period starting January 17 for them to declare their assets.

“This is because the investigations involve many assets and more efforts are required to gather details of the relevant documents or accounts,” he said. — Bernama