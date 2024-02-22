KOTA KINABALU, Feb 22 — The third volume of the Kadazan Flash Card (KFC) app was launched in an effort to cultivate interest in learning the Kadazan language among the youth.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick in the statement today said KFC, with its first volume introduced in 2018 providing the basics of the Kadazan language, has become an effective medium in learning the Kadazan language.

He said the third volume, launched in conjunction with the International Mother Language Day 2024, added new categories and enhances the ability of the application to ensure that the Kadazan language remains relevant in the 21st century.

“Mother tongue should be dignified on the world stage, while harmonising voices in the International Decade of Indigenous Language as recognised by Unesco. In my opinion, in addition to our mother tongue, we must master our national language and at least one international language.

“According to Unesco, 40 per cent of the world population do not have access to education in their native language. This situation poses a significant challenge to the inclusivity of education and the preservation of linguistic diversity,” the Penampang Member of Parliament said.

According to the statement Ewon launched the app via online at an event here yesterday.

Ewon said such applications are tools for preserving the language that not only teach but also revive heritage in an engaging digital format, adding that the Kadazandusun Language Foundation (KLF) is commended for this progressive effort.

He also expressed his hope that the app will sow the seeds to ensure the preservation of the language and culture in the future.

A quick check in the Google Play store found that the three volumes of KFC app are available to be download for free. — Bernama