KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki reportedly said that it has recorded the statement of a former finance minister for its investigation into Spanco Sdn Bhd.

Azam also reportedly said the investigation is still ongoing, and reiterated that a former prime minister may also be called to assist in the investigation over the contract signed between 2020 and 2021.

“The investigation is ongoing and the related account is still frozen. We have yet to record a statement from a former prime minister, but we have done so from a former finance minister.

“The Spanco case is related to the contract signed between 2020 and 2021. So I leave it to the investigating officers — if they think the former prime minister was not involved, then there’s no point in calling him,” he was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today.

Azam also did not reveal the names of those summoned to help in the investigation.

Earlier this month, the MACC said it does not rule out the possibility of taking statements from past prime and finance ministers related to the award of concession contracts to Spanco.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim previously said that he had been vigilant about the tender for the government vehicle supply, repair, and maintenance project awarded to Spanco, when he was the finance minister under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's administration.

On January 20, MACC officers raided the home of a businessman bearing the title of “Tan Sri” for their investigation on a vehicle fleet supply and management contract.

The MACC also raided four companies involved in the contract said to be worth over RM4 billion dollars, including three investment firms linked to the tycoon.

The Tan Sri was said to be the main shareholder in the company that supplies the vehicles to the government.