KUCHING, Feb 21 ― Former Sarawak governor and chief minister Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud left a remarkable legacy that will be cherished by Sarawakians, said Datuk Mutang Tagal.

The Dewan Negara President said he was profoundly saddened by Taib’s passing early this morning in Kuala Lumpur.

“His passing is a great loss to Sarawak and the nation. His unwavering dedication and immense contributions to Sarawakians will forever be cherished and appreciated,” Mutang said in an Instagram post.

“Sending heartfelt condolences to his family, my fellow Sarawakians and all who were touched by his remarkable legacy. May God bless his soul and rest in peace.”

The Sarawak government has declared a two-day mourning period beginning today.

The former head of state’s body will be brought to the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex tomorrow where the public can pay their last respects from 8am to 11.30am.

This will be followed by prayers at the Demak Mosque near Taib’s residence.

He will be buried at the family’s cemetery in Demak Jaya. ― Borneo Post