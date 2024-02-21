KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof described the passing of former Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud as a great loss to Sarawak and the country.

In a post on Facebook today, Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, also expressed his condolences to the family of the former Chief Minister of Sarawak.

“Saddened by the passing of the statesman, Ayahanda Tun Pehin Sri Hj Abdul Taib Mahmud, former Sarawak governor and chief minister early this morning at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

“His death is a great loss not only for Sarawak but also for the country. The deceased had also served as a minister at the federal level before returning to Sarawak.

“Ya Allah, the Almighty...forgive him,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also expressed his condolences over Abdul Taib’s death.

“A great loss for the people of Malaysia, especially the people of Sarawak, because he played a very important role in governing and driving the success of Sarawak.

“I have too many memories with the deceased. He was an approachable person and always concerned for the people. May Allah SWT accept all his deeds and place him among the pious and in the jannah,” said Ahmad Zahid.

Abdul Taib, 87, died at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur at 4.40am today.

The funeral arrangements will be carried out at the National Mosque before Abdul Taib’s remains are brought back to Kuching, Sarawak for burial. ― Bernama