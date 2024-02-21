KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― The administration of the Madani government today expressed its condolences to the family of former Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud who died early today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in a message on Facebook also expressed his condolences to l the people of Sarawak for the loss.

“Saddened by the passing of the former Yang Dipertua Negeri and Chief Minister of Sarawak, Tun Pehin Sri Hj Abdul Taib Mahmud early this morning.

“We, especially the people of Sarawak, lost a respected statesman,” said the Prime Minister.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said Abdul Taib’s deeds and services to the country and Sarawak will always be remembered forever.

“Al-Fatihah,” he said.

Abdul Taib, 87, died at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur at 4.40am today. His remains were taken to the National Mosque for the funeral rites before being brought back to Kuching for burial. ― Bernama