KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― Funeral prayers were held for former Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud at the National Mosque here at 10.24am today.

The prayers were led by National Mosque Grand Imam Ehsan Mohd Hosni.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, and approximately 100 people consisting of family members and close friends performed the funeral prayers.

Abdul Taib’s remains were then brought to the Main Lecture Hall of the mosque for family members and friends to pay their final respects.

Also present were his wife Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib and his son Datuk Seri Mahmud Abu Bekir Taib.

The body is expected to be flown back to Kuching at 1pm from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah International Airport in Subang.

Abdul Taib, 87, died at a hospital at 4.40am. ― Bernama





