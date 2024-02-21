PUTRAJAYA, Feb 21 — The Supplementary Electoral Roll for January 2024 (DPT BLN1/2024), which was verified yesterday and gazetted today, is now open for review for 30 days until March 21.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the roll consists of 36,978 names of citizens aged 18 and above from January 1 to 31, 2024, who were registered automatically as new voters.

He said there were also 6,692 registered voters who switched constituencies and 1,137 voters who changed status or category.

“The EC provides five review methods for DPT BLN1/2024, namely the EC portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my; State Election Office portals at http://ppn.spr.gov.my; and the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my.

Advertisement

“Checks can also be done through the MySPR Semak mobile application or the Voter Registration Verification Hotline at 03-8892 7218,” he said in a statement today.

Ikmalrudin urged citizens aged 18 and above during the period from January 1 to 31, 2024, and any registered voters who have applied for a change of electoral constituencies or a change of status, to check their names in DPT BLN1/2024.

He said that if they find their names not listed in the electoral roll, they can make claims by filling out Form C through the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or by visiting the respective State Election Office.

Advertisement

“Any registered voter in a particular electoral constituency who checks and intends to object to the entry of the name of a voter who has changed his electoral constituency can fill out Form D through the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my, or visit the respective State Election Office,” he said.

Ikmalrudin added that both Form C and D can also be downloaded from the State Election Office portals at http://ppn.spr.gov.my and should be submitted to the respective State Election Director along with the objection fee during office hours throughout the review period of DPT BLN1/2024.

For any inquiries regarding the review process of DPT BLN1/2024, the public can visit the official EC portal or contact EC at 03-8892 7218 or any State Election Office. — Bernama