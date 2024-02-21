KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― Cabinet ministers expressed their condolences to the family of former Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, who died early today.

Madani government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil said that Abdul Taib, who was also the former chief minister of Sarawak, had contributed significantly to the development and modernisation of the state.

“We are deeply saddened by his passing...and it's also important for us to remember his contributions,” he said when contacted by Bernama Radio.

Fahmi, who is also the Minister of Communications, said that the National Unity Week 2023 event held in Kuching last May was his last meeting with Abdul Taib.

“He appeared to be frail, but he continued his work steadfastly at that time,” he said.

Abdul Taib, 87, died at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur at 4.40am today.

The funeral arrangements will be carried out at the National Mosque before Abdul Taib’s remains are brought back to Kuching for burial. ― Bernama