SHAH ALAM, Feb 20 — A total of 564 balanced and sustainable development projects will be implemented this year in Selangor under the Fourth Rolling Plan (RP4) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) with a total allocation of RM3.41 billion.

The Selangor State Development Office, under the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department, in a statement said of the total number, 463 are new projects whereas 101 are extension projects.

Through this effort, the Selangor RP4 focused on the development of 471 physical projects (RM2.25 billion or 65.8 per cent) involving the main project scope including equipment, information as well as communication technology (ICT) and non-ICT equipment, purchase of buildings, construction, facility management, maintenance, land acquisition and research.

“Meanwhile, 93 projects (RM1.17 billion or 34.2 per cent) are non-physical projects approved for fund financing, ICT programmes, research and training programmes,” according to the statement.

Advertisement

The matter was known following the Selangor State Development Action Council (MTPNg) meeting, chaired by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today, and attended by all heads of departments at the federal and state levels in Selangor.

The statement said that as of February 13, Selangor had achieved an expenditure performance of 8.39 per cent, and it surpassed the national performance of 6.03 per cent.

According to him, the projects expected to be completed this year include the construction of the National Centre for Food Safety (NCFS) in Sepang, the upgrading project for the Kajang Hospital, Kem Wawasan Negara Tanjung Rhu in Sepang as well as the construction of a new 24-classroom school and other facilities at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Saujana Putra, in Telok Datok, Kuala Langat.

Advertisement

The statement said the main intention of the meeting was also to strengthen the monitoring of the implementation of federal development projects in Selangor according to the set timeline.

Apart from this, other matters examined included the performance of RP3 of the 12MP in Selangor which recorded that 99.65 per cent or a total of RM6.78 billion which had been spent from the RM6.81 billion allocated for last year.

The expenditure is 31.1 per cent or 179 projects/programmes which have been completed and implemented among which are the upgrading works of the intensive care unit (ICU) of Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang and the construction, using the industrialised building system (IBS), of SK Ulu Yam Lama in Batang Kali.

In addition, the project to replace and widen the bridge over the Sungai Batang Kali in Hulu Selangor as well as the construction of a new 42-classroom school and other facilities at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandar Saujana Utama (2), Kuala Selangor, were also completed.

Selangor also succeeded in realising Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s wish to improve the needs of students by implementing the upgrading and minor maintenance projects in 753 schools under the Ministry of Education involving an allocation of RM52.71 million, which were all completed in November last year. — Bernama