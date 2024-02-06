KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The Selangor government will discuss with telecommunications companies (telcos) as well as local authorities (PBT) soon to advance Selangor as a smart state by 2025.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the involvement of the telcos would also expand the state’s digital transformation process.

“We would like to construct the Managed Industrial Park and Smart Industrial Park, and certainly 5G would be the most vital enabler,” he said.

Amirudin said this in a media briefing after witnessing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing between CelcomDigi Bhd and the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ).

The MoU aimed for the digital development transformation process as well as to make the Hulu Kelang district as the first smart city under MPAJ.

CelcomDigi chief executive officer Datuk Idham Nawawi said the collaboration opens up opportunities for both parties to innovate and will benefit the digital technology in the state.

The collaboration provides opportunities to find the appropriate solutions to create a conducive and inclusive smart city ecosystem as well as to improve the quality of life and safety of the residents and communities.

“We want to advance and inspire the community and are determined to connect every Malaysian citizen with innovative technology that can facilitate matters and able to improve the quality of life of Malaysians,” said Idham, adding that the 10-year MoU was the first signed between CelcomDigi and a state government. — Bernama