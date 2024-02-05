KLANG, Feb 5 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Amirudin Shari said that he will meet with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to discuss the plan to turn the Greater Klang Valley into a special economic zone while increasing the area’s potential.

He said that the initiative, involving four cities in the state, namely Petaling Jaya, Subang Jaya, Shah Alam and Klang, will boost investment and emerge as the main economic concept in South-east Asia.

“I do not see why the Greater Klang Valley cannot compete and become an alternative to the city of Singapore or Greater Seoul or Greater Tokyo, and with the existence of mutual understanding and cooperation between the state and federal governments.

“I will discuss with the prime minister so that the Greater Klang Valley is given special economic zone status, so that the full potential of these four cities can be realised,” he said in his speech at the Royal Klang City Council’s (MBDK) proclamation ceremony, at a hotel here today.

At the ceremony, the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, proclaimed the Klang Municipal Council as MBDK, effective November 23, last year.

Sultan Sharafuddin also consented to appoint Datin Noraini Roslan as the mayor of MBDK, in accordance with Section 10 (1) of the Local Government Act 1976.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said that although the areas within the Greater Klang Valley are mature cities, the rejuvenation and regeneration efforts of these areas can attract investment in the digital industry and high technology.

“Among them are artificial intelligence (AI), the placement of data centres, as well as a model for government service management systems, which remove aspects of duplication and are based on sustainable management,” he said.

He said that the Greater Klang Valley has 3.4 million residents, which is almost 50 per cent of the total population in Selangor, and more than 10 per cent of the total population of the entire country.

He said that Klang City has continued to grow into one of the main economic centres of the country, apart from the centre of administration, industry, and tourism, which reflects the wealth of the localities and communities with multiple cultures and beliefs.

“Additionally, Klang is the 12th busiest port in the world and the second busiest in South-east Asia. When meeting local and foreign investors, I often mention that Selangor is the gateway to Asean and Klang, with its port, is the gateway to Malaysia’s economy,” he said. — Bernama