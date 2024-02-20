TAWAU, Feb 20 — A civil servant pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of cheating by providing false details to the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) to obtain a dependent’s benefit five years ago.

The accused, Muhamad Rajis Muhid, 38, who is an enforcement officer at the Royal Malaysian Customs Department here, made the plea after the charges were read out before Judge Jason Juga.

Muhamad Rajis was accused of deceiving the Perkeso Tawau local office manager by providing false statements under Section 12C (2) and (3) of the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 that his two children were living with him, on March 27, 2019.

The charge was framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years, caning, and a fine upon conviction.

Advertisement

The court set bail at RM10,000 with one surety, and the accused was required to report to the MACC office every two months and surrender his passport to the court. Case management was scheduled for March 26.

The prosecution was led by a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama

Advertisement