JEMPOL, Feb 20 — What was supposed to be a fun-filled outing for two siblings at a recreation park in Batu Kikir turned into a tearful tragedy when one of them died while another suffered serious injuries after both were pinned under a tree that suddenly fell at 1.17pm today.

A four-year-old boy died at the spot while his nine-year-old sister suffered injuries and was rushed to the Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital in Kuala Pilah.

According to Jempol police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook, the four-year-old died at the spot due to serious injuries to his head and chest.

Hoo said initial investigations revealed that the father of the two siblings had taken them to the park to swim in a pool at 1pm while he was at a rapid situated in the park.

“The brother and sister who were swimming in the pool had decided to join the father who was at the rapid and while both were running towards the father, a tree suddenly fell on both of them,” he said in a statement.

He added that the case has been classified as sudden death. — Bernama

