KUCHING, Feb 20 — Discussions to streamline the Sarawak Labour Ordinance with the Employment Act 1955 are now in the final stage, said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

He said the ministry had held meetings with the Deputy Minister in Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring ), Datuk Gerawat Gala on the matter last week.

The standardisation is to ensure that the rights of workers in Malaysia whether in the peninsula or in Sabah and Sarawak are uniform.

“We have given views and suggestions in the meeting (with Gerawat). We understand that this matter will also be brought up for discussion with the Sarawak State Cabinet,” he told reporters after attending the Kesuma Madani programme in conjunction with the Chinese New Year here, today.

Commenting further, Steven Sim said the harmonisation through the amendment of the Sarawak Labour Ordinance will enable local workers in Sarawak to enjoy the same rights and benefits as people in other states.

“(This coordination is also necessary because) Previously there were several amendments made to the Employment Act that have not yet been incorporated into Sarawak Labour Ordinance such as working hours, wages and so on,” he said.

The Labour Act 1955 (Amendment) 2022 which came into effect on January 1 last year, among other things provides for working hours to be shortened from 48 hours to 45 hours, paternity leave to be increased to seven days and maternity leave to be amended from 60 days to 98 days. — Bernama

