KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim extended his congratulations to Datuk Mutang Tagal on his election as the 20th President of the Dewan Negara today.

In a Facebook post, Anwar expressed his hope that the former Member of Parliament for Bukit Mas would fulfil his responsibilities to the best of his abilities.

According to Anwar, the election of Mutang, who hails from Lawas, Sarawak, marks a significant milestone as he becomes the first leader from the Lun Bawang ethnic group to be appointed as the President of the Senate.

“This appointment also demonstrates the continuous commitment of the Madani Government to recognise and ensure the space for voices, opinions, and representation from every segment of the population, including the Orang Ulu in Parliament,” he said.

Mutang succeeds Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who resigned before his appointment as the new Governor of Sarawak on Jan 26.

During the Special Session of the Second Term of the 15th Parliament of the Dewan Negara held today, Anwar proposed Mutang’s name as the sole candidate for the position.

Mutang, 69, who previously served as the Member of Parliament for Bukit Mas from 1982 to 1990, holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Curtin University and currently holds several positions, including President of the Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI). — Bernama

