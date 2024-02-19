KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The Bill for a parliamentary services law to provide the federal legislature authority over its own affairs will be tabled this year, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said today.

He said the tabling could even take place in the parliamentary meeting starting next week.

“Yes, we had a meeting with the ministers and the prime minister last month and in principle the prime minister has always been firm as what has been documented in his speeches many times that the separation of powers must take place and he believes in that.

“That’s why we have been pushing for the ministers to look into it fast,” Johari said during a briefing with media practitioners here at the Parliament building today.

He said the drafting of the Bill involved all relevant agencies and it was decided that it should be tabled no later than the second meeting of the year.

“But it’s definitely coming in. There is urgency there, the prime minister wants it. I attended the meeting, the former president of the upper house was there (too).

“We just have some little things to iron out but the rest are fine,” he added.

Last July, Johari said reintroducing the law was a key step to improving Parliament’s independence as it would allow it to decide on this own finances.

In 1963, a Parliamentary Services Act had been enacted, giving the federal legislature control over its administration, staffing, and finances.

The law was repealed in 1992 during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s first stint as prime minister, which led parliamentary affairs to fall under the purview of the Prime Minister’s Department.

The previous administration agreed to revive the law, but before the Bill could be tabled in Dewan Rakyat last year, the Parliament was dissolved to pave the way for the 15th general election.