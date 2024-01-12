KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — The government remains steadfast in ensuring that Parliament is free from executive authority through parliamentary reform to strengthen constitutional democracy in the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a post on X today, he said the Madani government is also adamant about enhancing transparency in the administration of Parliament.

He said the Madani government has taken measures to initiate the parliamentary reform agenda during the Dewan Rakyat session in 2023 through the Prime Minister’s Question Time session, the Auditor-General Report debate, the Human Rights Commission Report debate and the improvement of the Special Chamber proceedings.

Meanwhile, Anwar said he received a courtesy call from Dewan Negara President Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said today to exchange views and discuss agenda related to the policy proposals to draft the Parliamentary Services Bill.

“Parliament is a crucial institution in any country and serves as a check and balance against the executive power of the government,” he added. — Bernama

