KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said he has not received any motion of no-confidence from any of the parliamentarians.

He said there were no application letters, no e-mails or calls regarding the matter.

“None. I’ve not received anything, either black and white, e-mail or call.

“Meaning to say that until today, nothing will be happening because nothing happened. So, I’ve received nothing, because a couple of you had called me to ask about this,” Johari said during a briefing with media practitioners here at the Parliament building today.

Advertisement

In January, PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhil Shaari had reportedly said that there is no guarantee that the Dewan Rakyat Speaker would allow a motion of no-confidence to be tabled even if submitted by the Opposition.

On January 11, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had challenged the Opposition to move a motion against him in the coming Dewan Rakyat sitting if they had intentions to topple the government.

Talk of attempts by the Opposition to change the government surfaced in the last few months through the “Dubai Move” including the use of purported statutory declarations.

Advertisement

On May 6 last year, Anwar had dared the Opposition to move a motion of no-confidence against him in Parliament after the Opposition had claimed to have support to do so.

Anwar who is also Tambun MP had repeated the challenge in July but it did not materialise. Instead the Prime Minister won a motion of confidence in Dewan Rakyat last December 19.



