KOTA KINABALU, Feb 19 — Police have arrested a suspect involved in a violent robbery here shown in a video circulating online.

Acting city district police chief superintendent Kalsom Idris said the suspect was detained yesterday following the report lodged on Saturday.

In the video clip being shared on social media, a man is seen attacking a 50-year-old woman in an alley within the city centre.

In the incident said to have occurred 6.30am last Friday, the man hit his victim using a long wooden stick repeatedly.

She sustained injuries to the head and body, and was robbed of around RM5,000, including a smartphone and cash.

Kalsom said the suspect will be investigated under Section 392 and Section 397 of the Penal Code for armed robbery.

This is the third such incident in the city during the last week. Kalsom announced that police caught an 18-year-old for assault-and-robbery last Thursday, some seven hours after the incident.

The suspect allegedly robbed the 35-year-old clerk in the back alley of a bank in Jalan Gaya at about 1pm that day. Later that evening, he was caught while trying to snatch a phone away from another victim.

“The police are advising the public to always be cautious and vigilant, especially during the night as it is believed to provide an opportunity for criminals to take advantage of the victim's vulnerabilities.

“It is also recommended to avoid solitary places or areas to prevent unwanted incidents,” said Kalsom.