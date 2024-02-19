KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) acting president Amira Aisya Abd Aziz denied allegations former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin was the party’s main benefactor.

She said the party has strict rules surrounding fundraising, with a limit of RM200,000 as the maximum contribution from any funder, and highlighted the larger issue of the continued absence of a political financing law in the country.

“If there are those who question Muda’s source of political funding, we have been very consistent in saying that there is a need for a political funding act and all other parties must do the same,” Sinar Harian quoted Amira saying.

Amira also addressed the picture circulating online of her and Daim’s wife, Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid, at the Sessions Court here in January and confirmed the latter was a party member.

Advertisement

“Yes, Toh Puan Na’imah is a Muda member,” she said.