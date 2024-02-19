KUCHING, Feb 19 — Portuguese man o’ war jellyfishes were spotted in several beaches throughout Sarawak last week, said the state Civil Defence Force (APM).

In a Facebook post today, it said the jellyfishes were spotted between February 16 and 17 at beaches from Sematan to Mukah.

“The communities along the coastline are advised to be cautious and wary of the jellyfishes,” it said.

The Portuguese man o’ war (Physalia physalis), while it resembles and is related to the jellyfish family, is a siphonophore. Resembling an 18th century Portuguese warship under full sail, it is recognisable by its balloon-like float with colours varying from blue, violet or pink and ruses up to six inches above the waterline.

Its long tentacles can deliver venom capable of paralysing and killing small fishes, and it can also deliver an extremely painful sting to humans which is powerful enough to kill a human.

The species is usually found in the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans but sightings have been reported in Melaka, Penang and Singapore. — Borneo Post

