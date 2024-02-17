IPOH, Feb 17 — Almost 50 percent new faces have been appointed to fill the leadership positions in the Perak Amanah Youth Committee for the 2023-2026 term, said Perak Amanah Youth chief Khairol Najib Hashim.

Announcing this at a press conference here, he said the new leadership lineup comprises a combination of both old and new faces, unanimously decided upon during the appointment meeting of the youth wing’s committee for the 2023-2026 term held today.

“Although there are many new faces, most of them have long been serving at the grassroots level,” he said.

He said the appointment process of the main committee was to meet the demands of the party’s constitution according to Article 17.2 (b).

He said the newly formed leadership lineup also takes into account various factors in continuing the excellence of the leadership and direction of Perak Amanah Youth.

Perak Amanah Youth leadership line-up for the 2023-2026 term:

Youth Chief: Khairol Najib Hashim

Deputy Youth Chief: Ahmad Munzirie Ahmad Kabir

Youth Vice Head 1: Ahmad Shafiq Ahmad Ariffin

Youth Vice Head 2: Zairol Paizol Zakaria

Youth Vice Head 3: Syahrunnaim Salehuddin

Secretary: Mohamad Zuhaili Md Zaini

Treasurer: Mohd Shahrir Shazari — Bernama