KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — The Parti Amanah Negara Youth chief today accused Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang of insulting the Federal Constitution he swore to uphold, after the PAS president suggested Federal Court judges who ruled in favour of a petition to nullify provisions in Kelantan’s Shariah Enactment have yet to emancipate from colonial rule.

Hasbie Muda, a Senator, said Hadi’s criticism of the Federal Court ruling was also akin to contempt of court, and that it reflected the PAS president’s lackadaisical respect for the judiciary despite him being a member of the legislature, a criticism long levelled against the Marang MP.

“The recent statement by the PAS president wreaks insult towards the judiciary and the Federal Constitution. Even if he is dissatisfied with the Federal Court’s ruling, Abdul Hadi as a seasoned member of Parliament should know the ruling was based on the Federal Constitution,” the Amanah Youth chief wrote on his Facebook page.

“The real failure is in Abdul Hadi as an MP who once sat in the government but never attempted to amend the Constitution; thus, mirroring his casual attitude towards his role as a member of the legislative,” the senator added.

After the Federal Court ruled eight to one in favour of a petition to invalidate 16 from 18 provisions of the Kelantan Shariah criminal enactment, Hadi lashed out at the judges, suggesting they remain shackled by colonial rule that is reflected in how the judges think.

Hadi’s statement drew condemnation from government leaders and supporters.

Hasbie reminded Hadi that as MP he has sworn to uphold the Constitution and that he should not issue statements that could undermine public trust towards the judiciary.

“Abdul Hadi had taken an oath to uphold the Constitution,” he wrote.

“By right he should understand the importance of respecting the court ruling which is derived from the Federal Constitution. What he should have done is to amend the Constitution, and not discredit the judiciary.”

Nik Elin Zurina Nik Abdul Rashid and her daughter Tengku Yasmin had filed the petition to challenge the constitutionality and validity of 18 provisions under the Kelantan Shariah Criminal Code (l) Enactment 2019.

The two argued that the Kelantan state legislature does not have the power to enact laws on these offences because there are federal laws covering the same.

The Federal Court ruled that 16 out of 18 provisions of Kelantan’s Shariah Criminal Code (I) Enactment 2019 were invalid, as the Kelantan state legislative assembly had overstepped its powers or had no powers to make such laws.