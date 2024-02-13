JOHOR BARU, Feb 13 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi today announced a minor restructuring of the state executive council portfolios for the 2024-2027 term, with Tanjung Surat assemblyman Aznan Tamin as the new face in the state administration.

Onn Hafiz said the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, has consented to the new appointment and restructuring and graced the swearing-in ceremony today.

Aznan was appointed the new Education and Information Committee chairman, replacing Johor Lama assemblyman Norlizah Noh.

“I believe and am confident that the new appointment and restructuring of the portfolios will bring Johor forward and that everyone is capable of carrying out the duties and responsibilities entrusted to them with integrity, dedication and trustworthiness.

“I am aware that after almost two years in office, there is still much to be done,” Onn Hafiz said in a statement.

Onn Hafiz, who is the chairman of the Land Revenue, Administration, Finance, Planning and Economic Development Committee, has now added Tourism to his portfolio.

Following is the list of the Johor exco line-up and their portfolios:

