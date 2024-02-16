BATU KAWAN, Feb 16 — The development of Batu Kawan Industrial Park 3 (BKIP 3) showcases Penang’s great success in the industrial sector, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The history of Penang is indeed special, through the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) which has explored the industry relatively early and charted changes in the structure of the country’s economic growth.

“We admit that the surge in industrial programmes and progress in Penang has put pressure on the state’s infrastructure in terms of roads, ports and airports,” he said during the BKIP 3 earth-breaking ceremony here today.

Hence, he said, the federal government wants to speed up the implementation of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) project and the expansion of the Penang International Airport.

He added that he was also aware of the water problems in Penang, especially in industrial areas such as BKIP.

“The good news is that efforts to develop the new Kerian hi-tech industrial area will bring spillover benefits (investment and economic development) to South Seberang Perai (SPS) including Sungai Acheh.

“The supply of water and energy which is concentrated from Sungai Perak and the Kerian area, will be carried out by the federal government, therefore the abundant water supply from Kerian will ‘flow’ to Seberang Perai. So, we (the federal government) will speed up the Perak-Penang water deal,” he said.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who is also present, said BKIP 3 is the 10th industrial park developed by PDC, which is a continuation of the Batu Kawan Industrial Park (BKIP).

He said BKIP3, which will cost a total of RM2.2 billion, proves the commitment of the Penang state government through PDC to provide more industrial parks to accommodate the demand from foreign and domestic investors.

“BKIP 3 which covers 407 acres will be developed in four phases of which the first phase over 60 acres is expected to be completed in 2025.

“The development of BKIP 3 is expected to bring positive economic spillover benefits not only to the entire state of Penang but also to the northern region of Peninsular Malaysia, due to the connectivity of quality infrastructure such as the North-South Expressway, Penang International Airport, Penang Bridge, Penang Port and the Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah Bridge,” he said. — Bernama