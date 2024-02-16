KUCHING, Feb 16 — Traffic came to a standstill during morning rush hour today as sections of roads in Kota Sentosa and at Mile 9, Jalan Penrissen were inundated by flash floods.

Netizens took to social media to complain about poor drainage systems in the areas, which are prone to flooding, especially during heavy rain.

Elsewhere, the Civil Defence Force (APM) said when contacted that the worst hit by the flash floods due to continuous rain this morning were Nanga Entaih Health Clinic and SK Nanga Entaih, both in Pakan, which are currently inundated.

Early reports also indicated that Rumah Sunti in Sri Aman, Rumah Giman and Rumah Lingoh in Julau, have been affected by a landslide earlier today.

Advertisement

APM is currently on the ground to access the situation. — Borneo Post Online

Advertisement