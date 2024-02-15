KOTA BARU, Feb 15 ― The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (Mapim) will work with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from 50 countries through the Post-War Gaza Reconstruction Plan.

Its president, Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid said the plan covers five development sectors in the areas of health, education, housing, public infrastructure and basic needs.

“We will have further discussions as this plan will undoubtedly come at a high cost, including the clean-up, where the restoration of the devastated areas alone may cost up to US$100 million (about RM478.2 million).

“This development plan will be carried out in clusters with the cost going up to US$50 billion,” he said at a press conference here today.

Mohd Azmi said the first phase of the development plan is expected to take two to seven years and cost US$500 million and it is hoped that the ongoing conflict can be resolved within this timeframe.

In a separate development, Mohd Azmi said Mapim is organising the Palestinian Mega Gathering on March 2, themed Stop Genocide, and hopes all Malaysians can participate by wearing white, red, green and black.

“We will march from the United States Embassy and end at Padang Merbok, Kuala Lumpur, where we will hear speeches from several local leaders and be joined by representatives of organisations,” he said.

On February 12, Mapim received donations totalling RM30 million, including five ambulances for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, from 17 donors, including from Thailand, Turkey, Singapore and India. ― Bernama