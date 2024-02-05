KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The Palestine Solidarity Secretariat (SSP) and Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (Mapim) handed over a memorandum containing four demands, including an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict to the United States Embassy here today.

SSP representative, Maria Chin Abdullah said the immediate ceasefire is a prerequisite that must be implemented according to the rules of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in ensuring that civilian lives are protected and preventing the tragedy of genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

“The US Embassy said it will send the memorandum that was submitted today to the US Secretary of State (Antony J. Blinken),” she told Bernama after submitting the memorandum.

Also present to hand over the memorandum were social activist Tian Chua and Federal Territories Mapim coordinator Fadhil Osman.

In addition to the ceasefire, SSP and Mapim also demanded that Israel obey international laws by respecting the ICJ as the highest judicial body of the global order where every country has a responsibility to defend the sanctity of international law.

Two other demands were that the US end all funding and military support for Israel to prevent violence that aggravates the Palestinian people and finally, the restoration of basic humanitarian aid to avoid a severe humanitarian tragedy in Gaza after the threatened crisis of lack of food, clean water, medical care, and other necessities essential to life.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip and West Bank since October 7, 2023 has risen to 19,088 with more than 54,450 injured. — Bernama

