KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Indonesia’s General Election Supervisory Board (Bawaslu) has reportedly asked for a re-vote for its citizens in Kuala Lumpur following an incident of ballot tampering in their general election yesterday.

Jakarta-based news publication Antara quoted Bawaslu chairman Rahmat Bagja making the recommendation while announcing that ballots that have been punched and collected from ballot boxes in Kuala Lumpur will not be counted.

"They will not be counted and the [voting] process shall be repeated with the post and mobile ballot boxes," he was quoted saying.

He said that allegations of tampering with ballots were found to be true and significant enough to warrant a re-vote.

He recommended that the re-voting be conducted in Kuala Lumpur after updating the list of voters, especially for those who chose to cast their vote through the post and mobile ballot box method.

Voters who are registered to vote at polling stations must not be included in the post and mobile ballot box method to avoid repeat voting, he said.

Bawaslu has also advised the Kuala Lumpur Overseas Election Committee to look for methods other than postal voting to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's General Elections Commission has reportedly sent a team to scrutinise the ballot papers cast unlawfully in Malaysia.

The Indonesian vote recapitulation is scheduled to take place from February 15 to March 20.

A total of 204,807,222 voters nationwide cast their vote to elect the president, vice president, and members of the House of Representatives, Regional Representatives Council, and Regional Legislative Councils at the province, city, and district levels.

Eighteen political parties and six Aceh local parties contested in the general elections this year.

Reports say former defence minister Prabowo Subianto has declared victory in the presidential election after unofficial vote counts showed him with a significant lead of 58 per cent, ahead of his rivals.

Rivals Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo trailed with about 25 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively, according to the independent pollsters conducting the counts.

Official results might take weeks to confirm, but the "quick count” method, in which independent pollsters and volunteers tally ballots from a sample of voting stations, has proven to be a fairly reliable indicator according to precedence.