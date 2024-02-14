TUARAN, Feb 14 — Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) leaders in Sabah were told today not to solely focus on securing development projects for their respective areas.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said those appointed to the positions must diligently engage with and understand the needs of the people and not sideline those who do not share the government’s views.

He said JKKK chairmen and members must consistently carry out strategic planning, demonstrate sincerity and dedication, and work as a team to boost the living standards of the people and develop their respective areas.

“I need active and committed JKKK members to plan and implement programmes or projects in villages, as well as mobilise and involve the local community. Chairmen and JKKK committee members need to be aware of every problem faced by the residents in their areas.

“Convey information related to government assistance to the people,” he said at an event to present appointment letters to Sulaman and Pantai Dalit JKKKs here today.

Hajiji said one of the main tasks of JKKK is to forge strong relationships and unity among the multiracial community, besides assisting the government in disseminating policies and development initiatives, especially the ‘Sabah Maju Jaya’ agenda.

He said the roles and functions of JKKK, since it was established in 1962, remain relevant to this day, especially as the eyes and ears and the link between the government and the people. — Bernama