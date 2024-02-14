GEORGE TOWN, Feb 14 — A 46-year-old man detained for a drug-related offence died in the lockup of the Seberang Perai Utara District Police Headquarters in Kepala Batas near here yesterday.

Penang Deputy Police Chief Datuk Mohamed Usof Jan Mohamad said the suspect was arrested under Section 39 (a) (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 on February 8.

“The man was arrested with three others in Sungai Dua in connection with a drug case and was to be remanded until February 16, but on Monday (February 12), he complained of stomach pain.

“The police took him to the Kepala Batas Hospital (HKB) for treatment, and after examination and given medication, the suspect was allowed to return to the lockup,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said around 4pm yesterday, the police found the man unconscious before further examination by the medical team revealed that he had died, and his body was sent to HKB for a post-mortem.

He added that the post-mortem report revealed that the man died from a ruptured stomach ulcer, and the examination also found no signs of criminal elements in his death. — Bernama

