KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid has admitted that there are a number of police officers and members who leak confidential information on social media.

He said this is a serious matter that not only tarnishes the image of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) but can also threaten the country’s security and peace.

“The principle of confidentially must be observed in accordance with the Official Secrets Act 1972 (Act 88) which prohibits the dissemination of information classified as as an official secret,” he said.

“The rapid development of technology today gives opportunities and space for the widespread dissemination of this information without considering the implications of disclosure capable of bringing criminal liability under this act.”

He said this when speaking during the city police monthly gathering at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

Meanwhile Allaudeen said the Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department has confiscated various drugs, worth RM1.7 million, in January, compared to RM1.8 million in the same period in 2023,

He said although the value of the seized items had decreased, the number of arrests for January increased to 2,352 people compared to 1,333 individuals in January 2023.

He also said that the Kuala Lumpur Commercial Crime Investigation Department conducted 366 operations and raids, and arrested 421 people in January this year.

“Additionally, a total of four investigation papers have been opened involving call centre scam syndicates in which charges have been brought against two while investigations on another two are ongoing,” he added. — Bernama