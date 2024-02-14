KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Police have identified the owners of three social media accounts believed to be linked to threats against lawyer Nik Elin Zurina Nik Abdul Rashid.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said this follows the collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

He said Nik Elin Zurina made three reports last August and the police opened three investigation papers.

“One investigation paper was referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) a few weeks ago for further action, while the other two are still under investigation and will be completed soon.

Advertisement

“The DPP has given specific instructions. No arrests have been made so far. There are no charges yet,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent headquarters today.

On February 11, police confirmed that they had received three reports from Nik Elin Zurina regarding death threats she had received on social media following her action in filing a petition in court related to Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code Enactment (1) 2019.

In a separate development regarding the investigation into the fire incident that destroyed five units of houses at Flat Sri Sabah, Cheras, he said the police did not detect any criminal elements and further investigation was entirely handed over to the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

Advertisement

Last Sunday, a total of five units of houses on the 17th floor, Block 70, Flat Sri Sabah, Cheras, were destroyed in a fire believed to be caused by electrical wiring problems. — Bernama