KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — The population of Malaysia was estimated at 33.7 million in the fourth quarter of last year, marking a 2 per cent increase from 33 million during the same period the previous year.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said out of the total population, 30.5 million are citizens, with the remainder being non-citizens.

“The male population rose to 17.7 million from 17.2 million, while the female population increased to 16 million from 15.8 million.

“In total, there are 110 males for every 100 females in the population, whereas among citizens, the gender ratio is 103 males for every 100 females,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir said the population aged 0 to 14 years remained unchanged at 7.6 million, while the population aged 15 to 64 years increased to 23.6 million from 23.1 million, and the population aged 65 years and above rose to 2.5 million from 2.4 million.

In addition, he noted a 1.1 per cent decrease in the number of live births, totalling 112,767 births compared to 114,067 births in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Male births exceeded female births, with 57,894 compared to 54,873. Selangor had the highest number of live births at 20,931, while the Federal Territory of Labuan recorded the lowest at 385.

“In the fourth quarter of 2023, there were 48,250 deaths recorded, marking a 4.2 per cent decrease from the same period in 2022, with 27,508 deaths among males and 20,742 deaths among females,” he added. — Bernama