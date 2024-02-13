KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Malaysian King His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim today spent some time enjoying an afternoon tea in the city with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to His Majesty’s post on Facebook, the afternoon tea followed an audience granted to Anwar at Istana Negara earlier.

His Majesty personally drove the Prime Minister from Istana Negara to Paul, the French bakery restaurant in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur for the afternoon tea.

Before leaving, Sultan Ibrahim and Anwar also spent time watching a Lion Dance performance at the mall. — Bernama