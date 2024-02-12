JOHOR BARU, Feb 12 — Three government premises in Johor Baru Selatan received emails containing bomb threats from a particular individual today.

Johor Baru Selatan Police Chief ACP Raub Selamat said the emails received by all three government premises are believed to originate from abroad.

He said one of the three government premises that received the emails is Menara Majlis Bandaraya Johor Baru (MBJB) in Bukit Senyum here.

“So far, in the Johor Baru district, we have received three police reports from government premises stating that they have received the same email.

“It seems that the sender of the email is not specific to any one place, but rather general,” he told reporters after leading security checks at Menara MBJB here.

Earlier, Raub said that police had conducted inspections on all 22 floors of Menara MBJB and did not detect any suspicious objects. — Bernama

