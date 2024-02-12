KUCHING, Feb 12 — Federal Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali had a meeting with Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi in Kuching on February 9.

The focus of the meeting was to discuss aspects of gas distribution, particularly natural gas and liquified petroleum gas (LPG).

They also discussed how KPDN can assist in enforcement, since the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication (MUT) will require some time to streamline its unit to enforce the Distribution of Gas Ordinance 2016.

The ordinance came into effect on June 1, 2021 through the Notification of Exemption under Petroleum Development Act 1974 and the Control of Supplies (Exemption) Order 2021, which means the Sarawak government through MUT has taken over the distribution of gas activities from Putrajaya.

KPDN also offered to provide training and advocacy on enforcement to MUT. — Borneo Postli

