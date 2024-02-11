KUCHING, Feb 11 — A 17-year-old boy is feared drowned in a river near Rumah Panjang Batu Lintang in Betong around 3.50pm today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said efforts are ongoing to locate the boy together with help of local villagers.

Prior to his disappearance, the boy was swimming in the river with a group of friends when he is believed to have been swept by the strong current.

According to Bomba, another boy, 16, was also with the victim, also nearly swept away by the strong current.

Fortunately, the 16-year-old was rescued and is reported to be unconscious while being treated by rescuers. — Borneo Post

