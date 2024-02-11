KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — A woman was killed while four of her friends were injured after the four-wheel-drive they were in skidded before plunging into a ravine along Jalan Batang Kali this evening.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director of Operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said a distress call was received at 6.28pm, and a team from the Kuala Kubu Bharu Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team found that a Toyota Hilux four-wheel-drive had fallen into the ravine, and rescue efforts to extricate a victim trapped in the vehicle took 10 minutes,” he said in a statement tonight.

However, the 58-year-old woman was confirmed dead, while the four other victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

The identities of all the victims have not been ascertained. — Bernama

